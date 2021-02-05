The Dunwoody Police Department is seeking a man accused of shooting his way through doors at Perimeter Mall and stealing fragrances from a kiosk.

Carlos Rernard Taylor, 29, of Atlanta, is accused of stealing about $6,790 in fragrances in the Dec. 27 incident before fleeing the mall, which was closed at the time. Taylor is charged with two counts of burglary, reckless conduct, fleeing/eluding, and possession of a firearm during theft.

Anyone with information can contact Detective Tim Waldron at 678-382-6911 or tim.waldron@dunwoodyga.gov. Anonymous tips can be submitted online here.