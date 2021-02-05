The Georgia Department of Transportation has announced the latest round of lane and ramp closures and other traffic changes for Transform 285/400, its massive project to reconstruct the I-285/Ga. 400 interchange.

Schedules may change based on the work and the weather.

Abernathy Road closures

Feb. 5 and 8-12, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., westbound between Peachtree-Dunwoody Road and Ga. 400 closed.

Ga. 400 ramp closures

Feb. 5 and 10-12, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., southbound ramp to I-285 eastbound closed.

Feb 8, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., southbound ramp to Abernathy Road closed.

Feb. 8-9, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., northbound ramp to I-285 eastbound closed.

Feb. 11-12, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., southbound ramp to Hammond Drive closed.

Ga. 400 lane closures

Feb. 5, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., southbound between Hammond Drive and Abernathy Road, two right lanes.

Feb. 5, 9 p.m., through Feb. 6, 9 p.m., southbound between Northridge Drive and Spalding Drive, one right lane.

Feb. 8, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., northbound between Hammond Drive and Abernathy Road, two left lanes.

Feb. 9-11, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., northbound between Hammond Drive and Abernathy Road, two right lanes.

Glenridge Drive closures

Feb. 8-12, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., closed between Glenforest Drive and Johnson Ferry Road.

I-285 ramp closures

Feb. 5-6, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., eastbound ramp to Ga. 400 northbound closed.

Feb. 9-10, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., eastbound ramp to Roswell Road closed.

Feb. 10-11, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., westbound ramp to Ashford-Dunwoody Road closed.

Feb. 12, 9 p.m. to 9 a.m., eastbound ramp to Ga. 400 northbound closed.

Johnson Ferry Road lane closures

Feb. 12, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., eastbound between Glenridge Point Parkway and Meridian Mark Road, one right lane.

Spalding Drive lane closures

Feb. 9, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., westbound between Peachtree-Dunwoody Road and Dumaine Trace, one right lane.

Other traffic changes

Feb. 5, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., Ga. 400 northbound and southbound between Hammond Drive and Abernathy Road will have traffic pacing (police forcing other vehicles to slow or stop).

Feb. 10, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Long Island Drive southbound between Mitchell Road and I-285 will have flagging.

Feb. 11, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., Lake Forrest Drive southbound between Allen Road and I-285 will have flagging.

I-285 eastbound and westbound ramps to Ga. 400 northbound and southbound will have periodic traffic pacing, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., where police force other vehicles to slow or stop.