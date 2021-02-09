Five suspects were arrested Feb. 9 after crashing an allegedly stolen vehicle into a Sandy Springs Police car.

According to the Sandy Springs Police Department, the incident happened around 2 a.m. near Brandon Mill and Dalrymple roads, where officers on patrol spotted a 2021 Porsche Cayenne that had been reported as stolen. SSPD said the driver of the Porsche attempted to drive away but collided with the police car.

Four of the Porsche occupants were apprehended immediately. The fifth suspect was caught after a short foot pursuit, SSPD said. None of the suspects or the officers were injured in the collision.

SSPD said that officers found two handguns and other items that were reported as stolen.

The five suspects who were arrested and charged remained in Fulton County Jail awaiting hearings on Feb. 9:

Atif Hereford, 23, of Atlanta: fleeing and attempting to elude; driving while license suspended or revoked, possession of firearm by convicted felon; possession of firearm during commission of a felony; possession of tools for commission of a crime; reckless driving; and theft by receiving stolen property.

Jariquez Deion Hall, 21, of Atlanta: possession of tools for commission of a crime.

Demarquez Hall, 23 of Atlanta: possession of tools for commission of a crime and theft by receiving stolen property.

Darnell Presley, 23, of Forsyth: possession of firearm by convicted felon; possession of tools for commission of a crime; willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.

A 17-year-old from Atlanta: possession of tools for commission of a crime.