The Atlanta Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying four suspects in armed robberies in Buckhead and Westside on Jan. 3.

The first incident occurred around 10:30 p.m. at the Westin Buckhead Atlanta hotel at 3391 Peachtree Road, where a man was robbed as he entered the hotel by four males driving a blue Nissan Versa with temporary license plates.

The second incident occurred between 11 p.m. and midnight at a QuikTrip at 630 10th St. Two victims exiting the store were approached by a blue Nissan Versa containing four males. One of the victims was struck in the head with a firearm.

See below for surveillance video released by APD that shows the suspects.

Anyone with Information on the case can contact Crime Stoppers of Greater Atlanta at 404-577-8477 or on its website here. Crime Stoppers offers a reward of up to $2,000 for the arrest and indictment of the suspects.