Atlanta Public Schools Superintendent Lisa Herring will answer questions at a Feb. 17 virtual meeting of North Atlanta Parents for Public Schools.

APS is in the midst of a return to optional in-person instruction following the pandemic school closures, and is considering summer school requirements to make up for lost classroom time.

The meeting is scheduled for noon to 1 p.m. For details on how to watch on Zoom and to submit questions in advance, see the NAPPS meeting announcement online here. Video of the meeting will be posted afterward on the NAPPS Facebook page.