The city of Atlanta is reducing the curbside pickup of recycling and yard trimmings to alternating weeks, citing the impact of the pandemic on its staff.

The changes begin Feb. 15 and will last a “minimum of 90 days,” according to a Department of Public Works announcement.

Starting Feb. 15, recycling will be picked up the second and fourth week of each month. And starting Feb. 22, yard trimmings will be picked up on the first and third week of each month.

Curbside collection of household garbage will continue on a normal weekly schedule.

Public Works announced the move Feb. 9, calling this an “unprecedented and challenging time.”

“As COVID-19 cases continue to rise nationally and locally, the virus has directly impacted our Solid Waste front-line workers,” the announcement said.

At Neighborhood Planning Unit meetings in Buckhead, city staff members for months have cited the pandemic’s health impacts when responding to many resident complaints of spotty or nonexistent pickup of yard trimmings.

For more information, call 404-546-0311 or see atl311.com.