Bill Gates will join the Marcus Jewish Community Center of Atlanta Book Festival’s virtual “In Your Living Room” series on Feb. 24.

The Microsoft founder and philanthropist will discuss his new book, “How to Avoid Climate Disaster: The Solutions We Have and the Breakthroughs We Need,” with NBC News Chief White House Correspondent Kristen Welker.

The conversation is set to revolve around Gates’ plan for how the world can reach zero greenhouse gas emissions and will be held over Zoom. Tickets, which will also include a hardcopy of Gates’ book, must be purchased in advance and can be found here.

The “In Your Living Room” series will continue to have virtual events throughout the spring. Future authors and other guests include Walter Isaacson on March 4; Annabelle Gurwitch on March 11, Lisa Scottoline on March 21, Special Olympics Chairman Tim Shriver on March 22, and Sue Monk Kidd on March 25. The entire schedule can be found on MJCCA’s website.