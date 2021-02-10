A man is facing felony murder and other charges related to a Sandy Springs home invasion that ended with the accidental shooting death of his brother, who was an alleged accomplice, according to police.

Ishmael Levi Khan, 20, of Fort Valley in Peach County, was jailed Feb. 10, according to Fulton County Jail inmate records, after being arrested by the U.S. Marshals Service in Crawford County. He faces charges of felony murder, first-degree home invasion, aggravated battery, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

According to the Sandy Springs Police Department, the home invasion occurred Dec. 15 at the Whitney apartments at 5555 Roswell Road. Officers found the severely beaten victim running in the parking lot. The victim told officers that he had agreed to meet a person he connected with on a dating app. Instead, two suspects forced their way into his home and began beating him. The victim said that one of the suspects accidentally shot himself while beating the victim with a gun.

SSPD identified the dead suspect as Najahan Khan, 22, of Fort Valley.

Anyone with additional information about the case or the suspects is asked to contact Detective Tomlin at 770-551-3321 or ITomlin@SandySpringsGA.gov.