The city of Dunwoody plans to pave 41 streets this year, moving up 12 streets that were originally set to be paved later.

The Dunwoody City Council approved the paving program for 2021 at a Feb. 9 meeting, along with a contract extension with Blount Construction for the amount of $2,960,709 with a 10% contingency for pavement resurfacing in 2021. The city first entered into a paving contract with Blount Construction in 2018.

According to a press release, the majority of the funding for the paving plan comes from DeKalb County’s special local option sales tax. The Georgia Department of Transportation will give $401,000 through Local Maintenance and Improvement Grant funds.

Public Works Director Michael Smith said the city looks forward to beginning the paving process “as soon as warmer weather arrives.”

The following streets are included in the 2021 paving plan:

Amberly Drive, Andover Court, Branch Water Court, Briers North Drive, Dunwoody Road, Falkirk Drive, Gramercy Court, Hidden Branches Circle, Hidden Branches Lane, Hidden Ridge Lane, Holliston Road, Hunters Branch Lane, Lakesprings Drive, Lakesprings Way, Mt. Vernon Place, Northchester Court, Oak Trail Court, Oak Trail Drive, Oakpointe Place, Peeler Road, Pine Bark Lane, Pyrenees Court, Stonehenge Court, Stonehenge Drive, Stonehenge Place, Stonehenge Way, East Sudbury Court , West Sudbury Court, Sudbury Road, Trailridge Court, Trailridge Way, Twin Branches Way, Winding Branch Circle, Winding Branch Drive, Winding Branch Lane, Winding Ridge Court, Wynterhall Circle, Wynterhall Court, Wynterhall Drive, Wynterhall Lane and Wynterhall Way.