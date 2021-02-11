After a successful slate of outdoor movie screenings during the holidays, Livable Buckhead is returning with February films and comedy shows in the Buckhead Village District shopping complex.

The “Reels on Wheels” events will be held Feb. 13, 14 and 20 at 309 Buckhead Ave. The events are drive-in by both car and bicycle, and people on foot are welcome, too — but attendance is limited with advance purchases required.

The events include:

Feb. 13, “Galentine’s Day”

Named for a women’s party in the comedy series “Parks and Recreation,” this unofficial pre-Valentine’s holiday event starts at 7 p.m. with live performances by comedians Katie Hughes and Kiana Dancie, followed by an 8 p.m. showing of the 2004 comedy film “Mean Girls.”

Feb. 14, Valentine’s Day

The event starts at 7 p.m. with live performances by comedians Kourtlyn Wiggins and Lace Larrabee, followed by an 8 p.m. showing of the 2005 romantic comedy film “Hitch.”

Feb. 20, Black History Celebration

The series marks Black History Month with a double feature of nominees for the Best Picture Oscar. The event starts at 7 p.m. with a showing of “Hidden Figures,” a 2016 drama based on the true story of Black women mathematicians who worked at NASA during the first astronaut missions. The second film is the 2018 superhero hit “Black Panther.”

Tickets are $35 per vehicle ($30 for Livable Buckhead members), and $10 for people who bike or walk, with front-row seats reserved for them. Attendance is limited. Anyone arriving by electric vehicle is eligible for a free Livable Buckhead Community Partner Individual Membership. Attendees are encouraged to order a meal from neighboring restaurants Biltong Bar, Fado Irish Pub or Shake Shack and bring it to the events.

For tickets and more information, see livablebuckhead.com/movie.