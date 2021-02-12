Could Atlanta regulate the use of gas-powered leaf blowers as an “environmental nuisance”? The City Council on Feb. 15 will consider a resolution that would require city staff to investigate the legal possibilities.

Sponsored by Councilmember Jennifer Ide, whose District 6 includes part of Buckhead, the draft resolution notes that such leaf blowers produce pollution. Such other jurisdictions as Athens-Clarke County have considered regulations, the resolution notes.

If approved, the resolution would ask city staff to consult with state officials and “research the solutions that have been established in other cities across the nation,” with a report due by May 31.