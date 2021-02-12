The Georgia Department of Transportation has announced the latest round of lane and ramp closures and other traffic changes for Transform 285/400, its massive project to reconstruct the I-285/Ga. 400 interchange.

Schedules may change based on the work and the weather.

Abernathy Road closures

Feb. 12 and 15-19, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., westbound between Peachtree-Dunwoody Road and Ga. 400 closed.

Ga. 400 ramp closures

Feb. 15, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., southbound ramp to Abernathy Road closed.

Feb. 15, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., northbound ramp to I-285 eastbound closed.

Feb. 16-18, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., southbound ramp to I-285 westbound closed.

Feb. 19, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., northbound and southbound ramps to I-285 westbound closed.

Ga. 400 lane closures

Feb. 15-16, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., southbound between Hammond Drive and Abernathy Road, two left lanes.

Feb. 18, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., northbound between Johnson Ferry Road and Hammond Drive, two left lanes.

Feb. 18-19, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., northbound between Hammond Drive and Abernathy Road, one right lane.

Feb. 19, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., northbound between Johnson Ferry Road and Hammond Drive, two right lanes.

Glenridge Drive closures

Feb. 12 and 14-19, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., closed between Glenforest Drive and Johnson Ferry Road.

I-285 ramp closures

Feb. 12 and 18-19, 9 p.m. to 9 a.m., eastbound ramp to Ga. 400 northbound closed.

Peachtree-Dunwoody Road closures

Feb. 18-19, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., southbound between Hammond Drive and Lake Hearn Drive closed.

Other traffic changes

Feb. 15-16, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., Ga. 400 southbound between Hammond Drive and Abernathy Road will have traffic pacing (police forcing other vehicles to slow or stop).

I-285 eastbound and westbound ramps to Ga. 400 northbound and southbound will have periodic traffic pacing, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., where police force other vehicles to slow or stop.