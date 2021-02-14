Residents of DeKalb County can expect their trash pickup one day late for the week of Feb. 15. The sanitation schedule will be pushed back a day due to Presidents Day.

There will be no trash collection on Monday, Feb. 15. The weekly schedule will be pushed back by a day, with Monday’s schedule falling on Tuesday, Feb. 16 and so forth.

Some waste centers will be closed all day on Feb. 15, but the North Transfer Station at 4600 Buford Highway will be open from 7 a.m to 3:30 p.m. The Central Transfer Station at 3720 Leroy Scott Drive, the Seminole Road Landfill at 4203 Clevemont Road in Ellenwood and the Customer Care call center will be closed on Feb. 15. Normal hours for those locations will resume on Feb. 16.

Residents with questions can reach out to the Sanitation Division’s Customer Care line at 404-294-2900, or send an email to sanitation@dekalbcountyga.gov. Visit dekalbsanitation.com for more information.