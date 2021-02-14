The 20th annual edition of “Pink Affair,” the fundraiser for TurningPoint Breast Cancer Rehabilitation, will be held virtually March 6.

The Sandy Springs-based nonprofit uses the money to offer reduced-fee and complimentary services, community and healthcare provider education, and financial assistance to breast cancer patients.

The March 6 event, scheduled for 7-8 p.m., will include a live auction and entertainment. A silent auction will be held as well, with online bidding running March 1-7.

For registration and more information, see myturningpoint.org/the-pink-affair or email ThePinkAffair@myturningpoint.org.