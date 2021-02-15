St. Pius X Catholic High School has chosen a new head coach to lead its football team.

Chad Garrison will replace Paul Standard, who served as head coach for the Golden Lions for 20 seasons.

Standard will continue his career as head coach for Gilmer High School, according to a Gilmer County Schools press release.

Garrison has been the offensive line coach for St. Pius X, located at 2674 Johnson Road in Chamblee, since 2000. He will be the ninth head coach in school history, according to a press release.

Garrison is also entering his sixth year as the school’s head baseball coach and has spent 18 years as the school’s physical education department head. He has also served as assistant athletic director at the school for 11 years.

During Garrison’s time at St. Pius X, the football team has won eight region championships and advanced to the state title game twice, in 2012 and 2014.

“I am excited and honored to be named the Head Football Coach at St. Pius X,” said Garrison in a press release. “I consider it a blessing and a privilege to carry on the ‘Tradition of Excellence’ established within the football program and the Golden Lion Athletic Department.”

The St. Pius X 2021 football season opens on Aug. 20 against Flowery Branch.