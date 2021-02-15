An Atlanta man was arrested after a triple shooting in an apartment on Hammond Drive in Sandy Springs that left two people dead and another hospitalized Feb. 11.

Several people were at The Eva Apartments at 789 Hammond Drive when the shooting happened just before 2 a.m., according to the Sandy Springs Police Department. One or more suspects shot at the three victims, SSPD) reported. The gunshot wounds were fatal for two of them.

The victims who were killed were identified as Jerry Salazar, 19, of Sandy Springs, and Ariel Collazo, 20, of Norcross.

The identity of the surviving victim, whose injuries the SSPD said are not life-threatening, has been withheld at this time.

The SSPD said it identified Jesus Alvarez de la Rosa of Atlanta as a suspect in the shooting and warrants were issued for his arrest.

Police located the suspect at a residence in Calhoun, where he was arrested Feb. 15 by SSPD detectives with help from the Georgia State Patrol.

Charges against de la Rosa include home invasion, murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. The SSPD release said other charges are forthcoming.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact SSPD Detective Sutton at 770-551-6950 or SSutton@SandySpringsGA.gov.