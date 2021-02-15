Three Sandy Springs restaurants were burglarized around 2:30 a.m. on Feb. 13, with cash stolen from two of the locations.

Slope’s BBQ of Sandy Springs at 200 Johnson Ferry Road had its door shattered, but apparently nothing was stolen, said Sgt. Salvador Ortega, a spokesperson for the Sandy Springs Police Department, said.

Across Johnson Ferry Road from Slope’s, two more restaurants had their doors shattered. Breadwinner Cafe & Bakery at 200 Sandy Springs Circle and Little Thai Cuisine at 220 Sandy Springs Circle also were burglarized. Less than $1,000 in cash was reportedly stolen from the restaurants in Springs Landing shopping mall.

Ortega said detectives are reviewing traffic cameras and business cameras to identify a suspect and vehicle. Based upon the proximity of the restaurants and the methods used, they suspect the same person was responsible for the three burglaries, Ortega said.