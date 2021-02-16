COVID-19 diagnoses in Brookhaven and Dunwoody’s main ZIP codes have risen about 91 cases in six days, according to a DeKalb County Board of Health case tracker.

The local ZIP code diagnoses were estimated at 5,424 cases as of the Feb. 14 report, up from about 5,333 on Feb. 9.

Reports in Dunwoody’s 30338 ZIP code increased from at least 2,031 confirmed cases of the infectious virus to approximately 2,077 diagnoses. The tally in Dunwoody’s other main ZIP code, 30346, went up by five cases.

Brookhaven’s main 30319 ZIP code had about 2,909 cases, up 40 since Feb. 9.

The county does not track which ZIP codes had COVID-19 deaths, but as of Feb. 14, DeKalb County has reported 49,611 cases and 685 deaths.

Among all DeKalb County positive cases, 7.9% were hospitalized and 1.4% have died.

ZIP codes do not exactly match city boundaries and, in particular, the Executive Park and LaVista Road parts of Brookhaven overlap with ZIP codes in other areas.

In addition, the data may not be completely accurate because of the amount of cases with unknown ZIP codes, which was 341. Board of Health “data cleaning,” where the cases are updated with correct addresses, may cause some shifts in the numbers as the county updates the information.

As of Feb. 15, DeKalb has the fourth-most cases by county in the Atlanta metro area, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health. It trails Gwinnett County by about 28,210 cases, Fulton County by about 22,147 cases and Cobb County by about 3,843 cases.