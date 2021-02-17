The Brookhaven City Council will discuss its priorities for the upcoming year at their annual council retreat on Feb. 20.

The retreat, or “Council Advance” as the city calls it, will be held virtually this year in light of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The meeting takes place each year to discuss upcoming projects and initiatives.

The meeting will take place at 8:30 a.m. The council is set to discuss broad topics such as updates on the Park Bond Capital Improvements program and green space acquisition, according to a press release.

Members of the council will also discuss updates for areas of historical significance in the city and take time to brief the rest of the council on important issues in their districts, according to city spokesperson Burke Brennan.

The meeting is open to the public. Residents can watch on the City’s Facebook page or join the meeting on Zoom here.