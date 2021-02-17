The city of Brookhaven will hold two virtual public input meetings for its ongoing tree ordinance rewrite.

The meetings will take place on Feb. 24 at noon and 6 p.m. The city previously held virtual input meetings on Jan. 27. The date for the third round of meetings has not yet been announced.

The ordinance, which was first written in 2014 and aims to preserve Brookhaven’s tree canopy, has not been updated since 2015. In light of tree cutting that angered citizens, the city announced a rewrite of the ordinance last year.

The city is also collecting input online. Residents can visit this website to watch previous meetings, look at the existing ordinance, participate in a community forum and contribute ideas. The website will be open for public comment through March 1.

The rewrite is expected to go before the Brookhaven City Council this summer.

Residents can find the Zoom link for the noon meeting here, and the link for the 6 p.m. meeting here.