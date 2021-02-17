Participants in the 10th annual Daffodil Dash fundraiser run and walk can join in from anywhere in the world. This year, the race will be held virtually in light of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The event is held in memory of the 1.5 million children who died during the Holocaust, as well as in support for children who face genocide and other humanitarian issues today. This year, participants can run or walk a 5K, 10K, or “any distance you choose,” according to a press release.

Proceeds from the race benefit Am Yisrael Chai, a Holocaust education and awareness organization located in Sandy Springs. The nonprofit also champions the Daffodil Project, an effort to plant 1.5 million daffodils worldwide in remembrance of those 1.5 million children. The project has led many planting efforts in the community over the years.

The race will also benefit Kids for Kids, Raising South Sudan and Agahozo Shalom, groups which help children and families in remote villages in Darfur, South Sudan and Rwanda. The race will also support the Atlanta Holocaust Survivor Fund, which provides medical, dental and home care for Holocaust survivors.

The race will be held from March 19 to April 18. Participants can register online until 4 p.m. on April 18. Runners and walkers have until 5 p.m. on April 18 to submit their times.