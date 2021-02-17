The Sandy Springs Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying a suspect in the burglaries of three restaurants near City Springs early in the morning on Feb. 13.

Detectives are investigating the case in which Slope’s BBQ, Little Thai Cuisine and Breadwinner Café and Bakery had their front doors smashed by a person who SSPD says was caught on security cameras. Once inside, the burglar took money from two of the restaurants, SSPD said.

Anyone with information about the suspect’s identity is asked to contact SSPD Detective Burson at 770-551-2570 or email him at MBurson@SandySpringsGA.Gov.