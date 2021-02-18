Ten members of North Buckhead’s Scouts BSA Troop 370 have earned Eagle Scout rank, according to the organization.

Troop 370 is based at St. James United Methodist Church at 4400 Peachtree-Dunwoody Road on the Sandy Springs border. The Scouts earned the Eagle rank the highest available, in March through November of 2020, according to a Troop 370 press release. A ceremony is planned for the springs.

The Eagle Scouts include:

Thomas Edward “Ned” Coleman, senior at North Atlanta High School, son of Sean and CeCe Coleman. Eagle project: restoration work at Chastain Park.

Jackson Lundy Dollar, Class of 2020 at North Atlanta High School, son of David and Dari Dollar. Eagle project: restoring a cemetery at Loridans Park.

William Douglas Hull, senior at North Atlanta High School, son of Anne and Billy Hull. Eagle project: book drive to benefit six locations of Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta.

Logan Miller Hunt, senior at Riverwood International Charter School, son of Jeff and Christie Hunt. Eagle project: erosion-control rehabilitation on Sope Creek Trail in Chattahoochee River National Recreation Area.

Henry McDowell Mastrion, junior at Atlanta Classical Academy, son of Robert and Liz Mastrion. Eagle project: installing gutters and planting a rain garden at Blue Heron Nature Preserve.

M. Clark McArthur, senior at Holy Innocents’ Episcopal School, son of Alesa G. McArthur. Eagle project: clearing path and installing bridge at Mountain Way Common.

Richard Santiago Naylor, senior at Creekview High School, son of Nicole Naylor. Eagle project: painting and repairing a mile-long fence for Build an Ark Animal Rescue in Ellijay.

Paul Oliver Quigley, senior at St. Pius X Catholic High School, son of Chris and Francie Quigley. Eagle project: replacing a dog agility course at Canine Assistance.

William Joseph Sharp, senior at The Lovett School, son of Nancy and Cyrus Sharp. Eagle project: outdoor staircase at Mountain Way Common.

Simon Steven Yarmowich, senior at Woodward Academy, son of Steve and Hillary Yarmowich. Eagle project: extending a town pool’s recreation area and building outdoor fitness equipment.