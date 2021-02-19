Sandy Springs’ new public safety headquarters and a fire station will begin soon as the City Council awarded $7.5 million in design and construction contracts at a Feb. 16 meeting.

Jericho Design Group of Cumming will design renovations for the building at 620 Morgan Falls Road that Sandy Springs bought to serve as its new public safety facility.

City Council awarded the company the architectural services contract based on its bid of a little more than $1 million.

“We’re hoping to begin construction sometime around May of next year. We’re hoping to be in the building sometime around October of 2023,” said Deputy City Manager David Wells.

Jericho Design Group has partnered with Dewberry, a professional services firm, on the project.

Before construction can begin, the team will interview the future users of the building, conduct soil tests, structural analysis and design the renovations. Construction drawings will be produced from those designs. And a contractor will be chosen through competitive bidding to make the renovations.

During its meeting the City Council also awarded a $6.45 million construction contract for Fire Station No. 2 at 135 Johnson Ferry Road, next door to City Springs, to Reeves Young of Sugar Hill. Firefighters are working out of a temporary station at Roswell Road and Mount Vernon Highway.

In bid documents, the city said construction was expected to start on March 1 or as soon as a contractor was selected.