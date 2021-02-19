A suspect wanted in connection with a trio of Sandy Springs restaurant burglaries was captured on the roof of a Johns Creek restaurant police say he attempted to burglarize early on Feb. 19.

Jah’msid Johnson was arrested after the North Metro SWAT Team responded to the Longhorn Steakhouse at 10845 Medlock Bridge Road in Johns Creek, according to the Johns Creek Police Department. JCPD said he also is a suspect in a burglary of the Kani House at 10820 Abbotts Bridge Road in Johns Creek, a tenth of a mile away.

In Sandy Springs, Johnson is suspected of the burglaries on Feb. 13 of Breadwinner Café & Bakery and Little Thai Cuisine on Sandy Springs Circle and Slope’s BBQ across Johnson Ferry Road from the other two businesses.

Members of the Sandy Springs Police Department are part of the SWAT Team and responded with it.