The Georgia Department of Transportation has announced the latest round of lane and ramp closures and other traffic changes for Transform 285/400, its massive project to reconstruct the I-285/Ga. 400 interchange.

Schedules may change based on the work and the weather.

Ga. 400 ramp closures

Feb. 21, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., southbound ramp to I-285 westbound closed.

Feb. 22, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., southbound ramp to Abernathy Road closed.

Feb. 23-26, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., northbound ramp to I-285 westbound closed.

Ga. 400 lane closures

Feb. 19, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., southbound between Spalding Drive and Abernathy Road, one left lane.

Feb. 23-26, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., northbound between Hammond Drive and Abernathy Road, two right lanes.

Glenridge Drive closures

Feb. 19 and Feb. 21-26, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., closed between Glenforest Drive and Johnson Ferry Road.

I-285 ramp closures

Feb. 19 and 23-26, 9 p.m. to 9 a.m., eastbound ramp to Ga. 400 northbound closed.

Feb. 23-26, 9 p.m. to 9 a.m., eastbound ramp to Ga. 400 northbound closed.

Peachtree-Dunwoody Road closures

Feb. 23-25, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., northbound between Hammond Drive and Lake Hearn Drive closed.

Other traffic changes

Feb. 23-26, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., Ga. 400 northbound between Hammond Drive and Abernathy Road will have traffic pacing (police forcing other vehicles to slow or stop).

I-285 eastbound and westbound ramps to Ga. 400 northbound and southbound will have periodic traffic pacing, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., where police force other vehicles to slow or stop.