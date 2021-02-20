A virtual panel discussion hosted by the Sandy Springs Perimeter Chamber of Commerce will offer tips on how to meet healthcare challenges for their companies after the pandemic in a panel discussion with two experts from Emory Saint Joseph’s Hospital on Feb. 23.

The chamber will present “Forecasting Your Health & Life Post-COVID-19” in a virtual luncheon open to members and non-members at 11:30 a.m. on Feb. 23. Panelists will address major changes in the delivery of care and in product development that appear to be permanent. That includes an increase in telemedicine and the use of telehealth technologies and using artificial intelligence and location data for contact tracing.

Dr. Sujit Suchindran and Jessica Sheridan will join the panel. Suchindran is an infectious disease physician and the hospital epidemiologist at both Emory Saint Joseph’s Hospital in Sandy Springs and Emory Johns Creek Hospital. Sheridan is the vice president of Operations at Emory Saint Joseph’s Hospital.

Topics for discussion will include:

Top emerging changes and how they are expected to impact the future of healthcare and life sciences;

How to prepare for and adapt to these changes to keep your company competitive and positioned for continued success;

Potential opportunities for business development and growth stemming from industry transformation, including when to pursue them and associated risks to avoid.

Register online for the luncheon. The cost for members is $15 and $20 for non-members, which includes event access and an Uber Eats $15 lunch voucher.