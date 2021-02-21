Two men were shot Feb. 20 in the latest incident of gun violence plaguing the Buckhead Village neighborhood.

The Atlanta Police Department said officers were called around 3 a.m. to the area of the Trader Joe’s grocery store at 3183 Peachtree Road, where they found two men wounded by gunfire. The men were transported to a hospital “alert, conscious and breathing,” according to APD.

APD said its preliminary investigation found that the victims got into a dispute with a group of other men after leaving a “social club.” Someone in the group pulled a gun and shot the victims, APD said.

Certain areas of Buckhead, like the rest of Atlanta and the nation, have seen a spike in gun violence over the past 12 months. Buckhead Village has been one of the hot spots, with APD particularly examining possible connections with improperly licensed late-night clubs. The local crime spike has led local organizations to issue a “Buckhead Security Plan” with various crime-fighting ideas and rekindled talk of separate cityhood for the neighborhood.