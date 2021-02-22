Sandy Springs Police Detectives have arrested two more suspects and charged them with felony murder stemming from a home invasion at an apartment on Hammond Drive on Feb. 11.

Ge Vang, 40, of Fresno, California, and Mushfiq Ali Nafi, 19, of Atlanta, were arrested on Feb. 19 and booked into the Fulton County Jail, where they remain in custody.

Both men were charged with two counts of felony murder. Vang also faces charges of first-degree home invasion and aggravated assault. Other charges against Nafi include possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony, aggravated assault with intent to murder, and conspiracy to purchase marijuana with the intent to distribute.

Jesus Alvarez de la Rosa, 25, of Atlanta, was arrested in Calhoun on Feb. 15 in connection with the triple shooting.

Charges against de la Rosa include home invasion, murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. The SSPD release said other charges are forthcoming. He remains in custody at the Fulton County Jail.

Several people were at The Eva Apartments at 789 Hammond Drive when the shooting happened just before 2 a.m. on Feb. 11, according to the Sandy Springs Police Department. One or more suspects shot at the three victims, SSPD reported. The gunshot wounds were fatal for two of them.

The victims who were killed were identified as Jerry Salazar, 19, of Sandy Springs, and Ariel Collazo, 20, of Norcross.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact SSPD Detective Sutton at 770-551-6950 or SSutton@SandySpringsGA.gov.