Blasting work for a highway project will temporarily slow or halt traffic on I-285 and Ga. 400 in Perimeter Center on three days a week for approximately three weeks starting Feb. 24.

The blasting is to create a collector-distributor lane for “Transform 285/400,” the Georgia Department of Transportation’s massive project to reconstruct the I-285/Ga. 400 interchange. The blasting will occur along I-285 between the Perimeter Center Parkway overpass and the Ashford-Dunwoody Road interchange. The schedule is 1:30 to 2 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

During the blasting, police will “pace traffic,” meaning forcing drivers to slow or stop, on various parts of the highway.

Traffic will be slowed at the following locations:

I-285 eastbound at Roswell Road

I-285 westbound at Chamblee-Dunwoody Road

Ga. 400 northbound at the I-285 eastbound ramp

Ga. 400 southbound at the I-285 eastbound ramp

Traffic will be stopped on Perimeter Center Parkway between Lake Hearn Drive and Hammond Drive.

The blasting is in addition to other “Transform 285/400” lane closures and traffic changes.