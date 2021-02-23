The Atlanta Police Department is seeking a man who robbed a Buckhead bank on Feb. 17.

According to APD, the robbery happened around 4:23 p.m. at a Fifth Third Bank at the Lindbergh Plaza shopping center. The bank has a street address of 2555 Piedmont Road, but is located on Sidney Marcus Boulevard about two blocks east of Piedmont.

The robber walked to the counter and passed the teller a note demanding money, according to APD. The teller gave the robber money — APD did not specify the amount — and the robber then left on foot.

The suspect was described by APD only as a Black male. In security camera footage released by APD, the suspect is wearing a surgical-style face mask.

Crime Stoppers of Greater Atlanta offers a reward of up to $2,000 for information leading to the arrest and indictment of a suspect. Anyone with information can call 404-577-8477 or see the Crime Stoppers website.