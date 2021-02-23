Residents can attend a virtual meeting on Feb. 25 to learn more about the DeKalb County School District’s plan to update its buildings.

The school district approved a Comprehensive Master Plan last August to work on updating school facilities and alleviating overcrowding.

At a Dunwoody City Council meeting on Feb. 22, Anna Hill, who represents District 1 for the DeKalb County School Board, encouraged council members and members of the public to fill out an online survey to share their thoughts on the master plan and school buildings in the district.

“There’s so much going on with COVID,” she said. “What I don’t want to happen is we emerge and all of a sudden they say, ‘Well we didn’t get a lot of input from the community.’ This is our chance to speak up about how we feel.”

During the meeting, several council members named overcrowding as a huge problem in Dunwoody schools. Councilmember Tom Lambert said he worried the problem would become worse because of the pandemic, naming building readiness as one of the reasons why children cannot return to school.

“It’s no mystery that we have an overcrowding issue here in Dunwoody,” Lambert said. “I’m afraid that, although these conditions have never been acceptable in my opinion, they’ve been exacerbated by the pandemic.”

The meeting will be held 6:30 to 7 p.m. on Feb. 25 and can be viewed here. Questions can be submitted in advance to CMP@dekalbschoolsga.org.