Fulton Academy of Virtual Excellence (FAVE) will be the name of the Fulton County School System’s new online school.

The Fulton County Board of Education Feb. 18 voted to accept a school naming committee’s revised suggestion for the name of the school, which is scheduled to open for the next school year.

Staff conferred with the estate of Hank Aaron about naming the school after him, said Gyimah Whitaker, FCS’s deputy chief academic officer. But the family wanted more time to review and consider any official naming and efforts to honor the former Atlanta Brave baseball player and Major League Baseball Hall of Famer by the school district. She said it was suggested to defer the naming recognition and seek a future opportunity in the future.

FCS reported 1,387 applications were received for the full-time school, which will serve students from across the school district, with approximately 1,000 students accepted for the first year. Families who received an acceptance notification have until Feb. 26 to confirm enrollment for the 2021-2022 school year.