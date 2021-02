The 14-day rate of new COVID-19 diagnoses for periods ending Feb. 16 declined in Atlanta and Sandy Springs, according to a Feb. 23 report from the Fulton County Board of Health.

The 14-day rate also declined in all but one of the main local ZIP codes, with the remaining ZIP code rate remaining flat.

The report’s format focuses on comparing new diagnoses in a recent 14-day period with the preceding 14 days.

Atlanta remained the number one city in the county for new COVID-19 diagnoses in the previous 14 days, with 1,269, a 42.6% decrease. Sandy Springs remained in third place with 274 new diagnoses, a 47.7% decrease.

To view the full report, see the county website here.

The report does not state whether the numbers reflect the coronavirus’s spread, the state of testing, or both.

The statistics, which are based on patients’ home addresses, are not completely accurate due to such factors as a large number of patients whose cities or ZIP codes are unknown. Of those diagnosed in the most recent 14-day period, their ZIP code was unknown in 20 cases and their home city was unknown in 89 cases. All numbers are preliminary and may be adjusted later, including through “data cleaning” — the reassignment of some cases to a different ZIP code or city after further analysis.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 diagnoses in the county as of Feb. 23 was 73,112. The countywide confirmed death total from the pandemic was 1,019. A total of 113 fatalities were being reviewed by the Georgia Department of Public Health to confirm the cause of death.

The number of new diagnosed cases and the 14-day trend in the main ZIP codes in Buckhead and Sandy Springs in the Feb. 23 report was as follows.

Buckhead ZIP codes

30305: 71, down 52%

30326: 21, no change

Sandy Springs ZIP codes

30328: 108, down 39.7%

30350: 82, down 53.1%

Buckhead and Sandy Springs combined ZIP codes

30327: 69, down 53.7%

30342: 92, down 49.7%